ALBANY — As the state’s coronavirus death toll grows and hospitalizations decline, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued a bipartisan statement with other governors Sunday calling on the federal government to give states $500 billion to combat the pandemic.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities totaled 9,385 by Sunday — up from 8,627 on Saturday and nearly three-and-a-half times the number of New Yorkers lost during the 9/11 attacks, which totaled 2,753.
The state’s virus-related daily death toll surpassed 700 fatalities each day for the last week, reaching a new peak Monday through Wednesday at 731, 779 and 799, respectively. Thursday’s 24-hour death toll was 777 while 783 New Yorkers died Friday and 758 on Saturday.
Hospitalization rates continued to decline for the sixth straight day Saturday at 53 new virus patient admissions down from 85 on Friday. The state had 290 new COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday and 200 on Wednesday — another sharp decrease from 656 hospital admissions Monday and 586 on Tuesday.
Saturday’s net hospitalization total of 53 is the lowest number of new virus patients since state officials started compiling data at the end of February.
“That’s the so-called flattening of the curve,” Gov. Cuomo said Saturday during a COVID-19 briefing in the state Captiol. “You’re not seeing a great decline in the number of deaths, but you’re seeing a flattening.
“...Can you ever get numb to seeing these numbers? Unfortunately, no. New Yorkers did everything humanly possible to do everything for our loved ones and try to flatten the curve.”
Daily ICU admissions spiked for the second day with 101 on Friday and 189 on Saturday. Intensive care admissions reflected a negative figure Thursday, with 17 net patients leaving the ICU. The state had 302 new patients enter intensive care Tuesday — last week’s daily ICU admission average.
The state tested 461,601 people revealing 188,694 positive cases of COVID-19 by Sunday afternoon with 18,707 virus patients hospitalized statewide, or about 9.9 percent. The state reported 5,198 patients in intensive care Sunday with 4,449 intubated. Hospitals discharged 1,862 virus patients statewide Saturday, according to the governor’s office.
The virus outbreak has peaked in New York City and downstate counties, with about 50.5 percent of the state’s positive cases in the city. Gov. Cuomo said Sunday he expects to see a second wave of COVID-19 with greater spread in suburban and rural communities.
The availability of millions of rapid and antibody COVID-19 tests to test every New Yorker — roughly 19 million people — are critical to slowly restart the economy, Gov. Cuomo said, and cannot be done without federal help.
“We need more testing; there is no doubt, we need federal help,” the governor said.
Gov. Cuomo issued a joint bipartisan statement with National Governors Association Chairman, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday calling on the federal government to pass legislation giving $500 billion to states to help offset drastic revenue shortfalls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent $2.2 federal bill, the CARES Act, did nothing to assist state governments, said Gov. Cuomo, who also called for the repeal of the SALT tax deduction, which allows taxpayers in high-tax states to deduct local tax payments on their federal tax returns.
“That was a political maneuver in the first place,” Gov. Cuomo said Sunday. “Want to help places that are suffering from the virus? Repeal the SALT tax.
“...Without federal assistance, how does this state economy come back? That has to happen from a federal level.”
The state is working to develop rapid COVID-19 tests, which can deliver results within 15 minutes. The state Department of Health approved an antibody test awaiting federal approval that tests for the presence of antibodies to show a person was previously infected with the virus, recovered and is no longer contagious.
It’s uncertain how long virus immunity lasts, Gov. Cuomo said.
New York plans to coordinate a slow, safe approach with New Jersey and Connecticut to reopen the tri-state area’s economy as soon as possible, Gov. Cuomo said.
“We need a public health strategy that is safe and that is consistent with an economic strategy,” he said. “The last thing we want to see is an uptick in those numbers we worked so hard to bring down.”
The governor issued two executive orders Sunday expanding eligibility of more workers to conduct antibody testing and directing all employers to provide essential workers with cloth or surgical face masks when interacting with the public. Masks must be provided free of charge to employees.
The governor will issue statewide orders about when businesses and school districts will reopen, Gov. Cuomo said.
“I wouldn’t assume anything,” he said of a time frame. “If you say schools aren’t going to open, you’re saying businesses aren’t going to open. June is a long way away. I don’t think anyone can make an informed decision right now.”
Hospitals across the state have used malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 for seven to 10 days, Gov. Cuomo said. The state expects preliminary results and official reports about the drug’s effectiveness on April 20.
“I, like the president, hope it works,” Gov. Cuomo said.
Gov. Cuomo returned 35 ventilators to Pathways Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Niskayuna earlier Sunday morning. The Capital Region nursing home donated the machines to downstate hospitals as the virus apex approached and medical centers were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. The state has adequate ventilators and equipment for now, Gov. Cuomo said Sunday, and returned the equipment.
The governor wished New Yorkers a happy Easter holiday and to remember spring is a season of hope.
“We will come back to life,” he said. “We will have a rebirth. That’s what spring is all about. The rebirth will be primarily about our people and about our spirit. They say the spirit lives.”
