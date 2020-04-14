MASSENA — Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce officials announced Tuesday that they will be temporarily closing their office in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as decreased funding.
However, chamber Executive Director Nathan Lashomb said, “Our mission and our services will still be maintained by our board.”
In a letter sent to chamber members, Mr. Lashomb and the chamber board noted that the chamber, along with businesses in the community, has been impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
“The challenges being faced by individuals, businesses and non-profits are new and can be difficult to navigate through,” they said in the letter.
They said, as they have for the nearly 90 years they’ve served the Massena community, “we will continue to be the champion advocating for our local businesses.”
With the assistance of volunteer board members, the chamber’s website and social media will continue to operate to provide local information to the public as it becomes available.
The chamber will follow suit with other organizations in postponing or cancelling events in the community, including any chamber events and meetings.
“The decisions we made are most difficult. Be assured, we are still committed to the mission we stand for and will continue to provide services at the best of our capacity,” officials said in the letter.
Mr. Lashomb said, like many small businesses in the community, the chamber has also experienced a great financial impact because of mandated closures.
“COVID didn’t help. Right now we have unpaid dues for half of our membership, which is understandable right now,” he said.
Because of the current situation, he said they would not attempt to collect those dues right now.
“We wouldn’t do that to our members,” Mr. Lashomb said.
The mandated closures came at a time when town and village officials have announced that they will be drastically reducing the chamber’s funding, which was critical for continued operations. Mayor Timmy J. Currier’s 2020-21 budget reduces chamber funding from $21,500 to $5,000, and Business Development Corporation funding from $45,000 to $5,000.
“Unfortunately, Chambers of Commerce, which are organized as 501(c)6 non-profit organizations, are not eligible for the stimulus money available to other 501(c)3 non-profit organizations and small businesses,” chamber officials said in their letter.
They said that once the board “is able to determine a clear path of operations, beyond this pandemic, we will reopen our doors to support the community on a level you have been accustomed to.”
