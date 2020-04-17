WATERTOWN — The Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will enact temporary workforce changes to its operations amid the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective Monday, chamber president and CEO Kylie Peck, with the support of its board of directors, will serve the business community on a limited basis to continue daily operations and business support.
All other staff members will be laid-off temporarily, according to a press release.
The Chamber of Commerce does not receive funding from local municipalities and operates on revenue generated from programming, events and membership dues.
Given the financial strain placed on the organization due to the COVID-19
restraints and the reality that chambers of commerce and other organizations are ineligible for public funds available through the federal government stimulus package, the board of directors has made the proactive decision to reduce operational costs, according to the press release.
In temporarily reducing staff, the organization will “continue to serve the business community as an advocate and as a source of information and resources, while seeking opportunities for funding through this health and economic crisis,” according to the press release.
“On behalf of the board of directors and chamber management, our goal is to serve as a resource to the business community and work together as we figure out what the new normal will look like.” said Laurie Podvin, the chamber’s board chairwoman.
The chamber will continue to inform and support businesses during the financial crisis, chamber officials said.
