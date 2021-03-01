Grim anniversary: One year later, COVID-19 persists

The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 continues to be a threat, health experts said, before urging residents to continue wearing face masks and social distancing as Monday marked one year since the state’s first confirmed case.
The first New Yorker tested positive for COVID-19 on March 1, 2020 — a then-39-year-old New York City health care worker who had just returned from working in Iran. She and her husband were sent to their Manhattan home to recover for 14 days.
Since, more than 1,636,700 New Yorkers have become infected with the upper respiratory disease first discovered in Wuhan Province, China, in late 2019. New York City, the surrounding metropolitan area and downstate counties quickly became the world’s epicenter for the virus late last spring.
One year ago, the state Health Department’s Wadsworth Center — the research-intensive public health laboratory in Albany — partnered with hospitals to expand capacity to complete 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day statewide. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Wadsworth as the first to conduct non-federal or U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 tests.
“It’s been exactly one year since we first identified COVID in New York, and while we’ve made incredible progress towards defeating it, testing and vaccinating more and more New Yorkers, we need to stay vigilant,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Monday. “Our ongoing effort to get shots in arms is producing increasing numbers of sites where New Yorkers can get vaccinated, but we’re going to need more supply to reach enough residents to put a serious dent in the ... spread.”
Monday’s anniversary came and went without a COVID-19 update or briefing from Cuomo. The day also marked one full week since Cuomo’s last public press appearance — his longest hiatus since last March — after two former aides accused the governor of sexual harassment last week and over the weekend.
Cuomo’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
The state’s overall COVID-19 infection rate continued to decline to 3.08% — down from a peak of 7.94% on Jan. 4 after the expected positivity spike this fall, winter and accompanying holiday season.
“It’s critical that New Yorkers continue to practice safe behaviors — washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing — while we’re still working to vaccinate a large portion of the population,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This has been an incredibly long 365 days and there are more ahead, but New Yorkers have already shown unprecedented perseverance and toughness throughout this pandemic — now we just need to get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”
About 14.8% of New York’s roughly 19 million residents have received at least one of two required doses of the coronavirus vaccine to date. About 8% of state residents have been fully vaccinated.
The state reported 2,954,858 New Yorkers have received one dose as of Monday afternoon, according to the state’s online COVID vaccine tracker. More than 90% of the state’s vaccine supply delivered in the first 11 weeks, or since Dec. 14, has been administered.
Statewide virus hospitalizations increased 48 people to 5,307 patients Monday.
The state reported 80 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Sunday — down from more than 100 fatalities per day throughout February.
