WATERTOWN — Al Ritz made sure he stopped at Price Chopper early Thursday morning to pick up some flowers for his granddaughter’s 21st birthday.
Mr. Ritz, 75, of Watertown, joined about 15 shoppers at Price Chopper who took advantage of early morning shopping times specifically for seniors concerned with the risks of the coronavirus.
Tops Friendly Markets and Hannaford also are offering the service for people 60 and older — as well as those identified as at-risk — to shop before the grocery stores become more crowded with other shoppers.
“I think this is great,” Mr. Ritz said.
Still dark and with a chill in the air, a small group of senior shoppers were greeted by a store manager who opened the door precisely at 6 a.m. Some, like Mr. Ritz, were there just to pick up a few items, while others ended up with a cart-full of groceries.
All of them seemed to make an effort of practicing social distance, standing in line the recommended six feet apart.
A few wore medical masks and latex gloves while they strolled down grocery aisles. One man took the precaution a step further. His face was mostly hidden by a gas mask, known as an air purifier respirator, that covered everything but his eyes.
The grocery chains began the special times for seniors last week, soon after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered the closing of all nonessential businesses because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s been well received,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper’s vice president of public relations and customer services.
Wayne Morris, store manager at the Tops store on Washington Street, said he’s already noticed that more seniors are taking advantage of the early shopping hours since it began last week.
The Price Chopper store was mostly ready for the early bird shoppers on Thursday morning. Fruits and vegetables were neatly displayed in the produce department. But some shelves of toilet paper and canned goods were empty.
A crew of employees just got done with their shift of restocking inventory overnight and cleaning the store, while another group of employees just came into work to continue those efforts.
Kathleen Sautter, Tops’ public and media relations manager, said store employees are not checking shoppers’ identifications to see if they are 60 and older.
Some seniors can no longer drive, so they might be joined by family members who brought them to the store and are helping them gather items on their grocery lists, she said.
Peggy Jackson, of Adams, pushed her cart up to the checkout without having to wait in line.
“I get up this early anyway,” she said.
Mr. Ritz shops during the special hours “just to be safe.”
Price Chopper is open daily for seniors from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tops offers the service from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, while seniors are invited to shop at Hannaford at 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.