WATERTOWN — The number of hospital beds in use across the north country continued to increase last week, with an increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations contributing to the added pressure on health systems.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were an average of 482.5 hospital beds in use across the north country region over the seven-day period beginning Jan. 8. That includes Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Franklin, Hamilton, Clinton and Essex counties. Nine of the region’s 13 hospitals are located in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The occupancy has increased over the two weeks prior as well, up from 425.1 average inpatient beds in use for the week beginning Dec. 25. This is the highest number of beds in use since the week of Dec. 18.
Last week, Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown had, at one point, 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in its facility, which had an average of 164.4 beds total, according to the HHS data.
This is on top of routine hospitalizations. Though that number has decreased, overall COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen in the north country region as a whole in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, there were 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the north country, 90 of whom were in the tri-county area — an increase of 23 since the last report on Jan. 12.
While the average number of inpatient beds in use is increasing, hospitals are able to flex and adapt their capacities as well, some of which has been required by the state in preparation of what could be an oversaturation of health systems due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Last week, the combined 13 hospitals in the north country region had an average of 765.7 staffed adult inpatient beds total, making for an occupancy rate of 63.0%. That figure has also increased over the last three weeks, rising from 54.9% for the week beginning Dec. 18. It’s unclear exactly how many additional beds could be added overall in the event hospitalizations rise significantly.
For example, Lewis County Health System in Lowville has a licensed capacity of 25 staffed inpatient beds, but according to spokesperson Christina Flint, the facility has been prepared to care for 29 inpatients at a given time.
“LCHS evaluates and manages the current state throughout the day which is influenced by inpatient census and (emergency department) visits,” Ms. Flint wrote in an email. “The clinical and ancillary support teams are responding. We have built our staffing model to support 115% occupancy, have rescheduled elective surgeries when necessary, and once in the last two weeks for five hours diverted ambulances.”
She noted this was significantly affected by continued number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which, as of Tuesday, make up 17 of those 29 beds.
COVID-19 hospitalizations generally involve longer stays in the hospital compared to other routine visits or post-surgery stays.
At Samaritan, the average length of stay for medical and surgical-related stays was 4.58 days in 2020, according to Director of Communication and Public Relations Leslie DiStefano.
For COVID-19 patients, it’s an average of 6.29 days. While that appears to be a relatively small amount, every bed is crucial in smaller hospitals.
With the exception of LCGH, Samaritan and River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, all other hospital facilities in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were below average 63% occupancy rate across the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.