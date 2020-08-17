NEW YORK — After closing in mid-March, gyms across the state are more than eager to reopen. Beginning next week, they will finally get the chance to do so, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.
Gyms are able to reopen as soon as Aug. 24, but localities must open them by Sept. 2, the governor added. Localities must inspect gyms before they can reopen, or within two weeks of their reopening to be sure the facilities are meeting all the necessary requirements. This variation is done to give localities time to get inspections done if needed.
Local health departments must inspect before or within two weeks of gyms reopenings to make sure guidelines are in place.
Gyms are only able to operate at 33 percent capacity, and masks will be mandatory at all times when in the facilities.
Upon entering and exiting a gym, everyone must sign in and out so contact tracing can be implemented if there’s a spread of the coronavirus.
“The gyms are going to say these are difficult guidelines, and they are,” the governor said. “The masks are so effective and it’s such a sin that this nation still has not mandated masks.”
The governor did not provided further information on when movie theaters across the state can reopen.
“I’m sure there’s a whole group of people who say they cannot live without going to the movies. I get that, the governor said.
“Gyms — for more New Yorkers — are more essential than movie theaters.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.