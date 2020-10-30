HAMMOND — After being informed a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Hammond Central School District Superintendent Douglas McQueer notified families of an early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. today.
Fully-remote instruction will be implemented for all district students through Tuesday. All technical and special education students will also learn virtually during this time period, Mr. McQueer wrote in a message posted to the district’s website.
Last updated Thursday, the online COVID-19 Report Card, which tracks cases in the state’s 713 school districts, does not yet list the Hammond case.
Hammond is the fifth school district in St. Lawrence County to announce a temporary closure due to virus cases this week. Gouverneur, Hermon-DeKalb, Heuvelton and Potsdam have taken similar steps with varying remote learning periods.
