OSWEGO — July took on a much dimmer prospect Saturday afternoon with the cancellation of both Harborfest and Oswego’s Fourth of July parade.
Oswego Mayor William Barlow made the announcement in an early afternoon press release stating, “While this was certainly a difficult decision, I believe it is in the best interest of public health and public safety to cancel the event and also allow our construction projects to continue making progress. I thank Executive Director Peter Myles and the Harborfest Board of Directors for working with the city of Oswego as we made this decision together, and I look forward to working with them over the next 12 months to explore ways to bring Harborfest back stronger in 2021.”
Myles said the Harborfest Board of Directors decided to cancel this year’s Harborfest, originally scheduled to take place July 23 through July 26, because of concerns about COVID-19 and the amount of construction along the waterfront.
Harborfest typically attracts between 75,000 and 100,000 people to the city each summer.
Though the Fourth of July parade will not take place this year, a fireworks display will still go at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, according to the mayor. It will launch from the pedestrian railroad bridge to allow for more accessible viewing locations and to maintain proper social distancing.
