LOWVILLE — The popular harness racing event at the Lewis County Fair scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
The decision to cancel the New York Sire Stakes Races was made by the Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund, the public development corporation that administers the harness races at the county and state fairs.
“We are saddened to cancel this event as it is a long time tradition of the Lewis County Fair,” said a county fair board spokesperson. “The Lewis County Fair Board apologizes to all fans for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The popular free event was slated for 12:30 p.m. after the cheese auction.
