LOWVILLE — With the drive-up blood lab and obstetrics clinic operational, Lewis County Health System has added a new layer to social-distancing-friendly services: virtual visits.
The visits will be offered with primary care providers and some specialists in areas including orthopedics, general surgery and women’s health. While the cyber meetings between patients and their doctors aren’t appropriate for every situation, according to Dr. Manoj Vora, the visits have both immediate and long-term potential.
“There is no way to examine a patient over the phone or in a video like for an annual visit or gall bladder pain, but for the basics like a sore throat, rashes, maybe if you have a sprained ankle that needs to be checked, this is very good,” Dr. Vora said.
The cyber appointments are also perfect for regular monitoring appointments, like those for diabetes, Dr. Vora said, who can go to the drive-in laboratory to get their blood work done and schedule a virtual appointment to discuss the results with the doctor.
“This is a wonderful approach,” he said of the connection of the two services.
The online appointments can also be a good starting point for initial intake into a doctor’s care, to determine what testing needs to be done for a diagnosis and for post-surgical follow-up visits all without creating concern over exposure to the novel coronavirus.
“While technology can never replace the human touch, we are finding ways to give our patients better access to healthcare during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said hospital Chief Operating Officer Michele Prince. “You can connect virtually to a medical provider without leaving your home.”
In the bigger picture beyond the COVID-19 crisis, Dr. Vora said he believes the convenience will be helpful for busy people who often forego medical treatment because they have no time for an appointment, and also for his “snow bird” patients that head south in the winter but still call him to consult if they have a problem.
Billing for these online appointments is based on three time-based tiers but does not include a measure of the complexity of the component as do in-person visits, Dr. Vora said, and most insurance companies cover these kinds of appointments.
The virtual visits are only intended for non-emergency health issues and are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Patients interested in scheduling a virtual visit can call their doctor’s office as they would with a face-to-face visit or use the health system’s “Patient Portal.”
Patient Portal sign-up can be found and Virtual Visits can be scheduled on the hospital’s website, www.lcgh.net
