HARRISVILLE — With a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, the Harrisville Central School District has decided to revert to a remote learning model for all students until Nov. 16.
In a statement to the Harrisville community, Superintendent Robert Finster said the positive case is among the district’s Board of Education, “which may affect certain staff and students.”
He said over the next couple of weeks, staff and students will be tested and contact tracing will be conducted.
“While we cannot share details identifying the positive individual, I can assure you that if you or your child have come in contact with the positive individual, you will be contacted directly by Lewis County Department of Public Health,” the statement said.
As in any positive coronavirus result, the county Public Health Department will conduct a thorough contact tracing investigation. As a result, some school staff and students may be put under mandatory quarantine, Mr. Finster said in the letter.
“In the interest of protecting the health and safety of all staff and students within our school community, and due to a lack of coverage for those staff who have been quarantined, remote instruction is our best option at this time,” the letter states.
All career and technical education, as well as out of district special education students will also be learning virtually during this time, he said.
Families are advised to register on the school district’s website for free meals which can be picked up at the school on Mondays during the shutdown.
“We will continue to work closely with public health to reassess the situation and will keep you informed of any changes to this plan,” Mr. Finster said in the letter.
