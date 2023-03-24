Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 41F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with evening rain...then a mix of rain and snow late. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.