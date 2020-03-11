WATERTOWN — A posting online saying the first case of coronavirus in Jefferson County was confirmed has turned out to be a hoax.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service issued a press release Wednesday morning that said it was notified of an online posting circulating Tuesday evening.
The posting said: “STATEWIDE ALERT – Jefferson County New York has just confirmed its first case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at Samaritan Medical Center.”
A link was also posted, asking readers to “Please visit this link for more information about how to keep yourself safe. Please contact local Health Center if you exhibit flu-like symptoms. Click on link for more details.”
The posting is a hoax, the release said. Official reports on the status of the corona virus, or COVID-19, in Jefferson County would come only from the public health service, the state Department of Health or the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
The current status of coronavirus in Jefferson County is that the public health service submitted a second specimen for a patient that met criteria for COVID-19 testing to Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany Tuesday afternoon. The patient is now in precautionary quarantine pending test results, in which case quarantine will end or continue if positive.
The first specimen submitted for testing was found to be negative for COVID-19. The public health service ended monitoring of the patient on March 8.
“As of this time,” the release said, “no individuals have been diagnosed with Novel Coronavirus – COVID-19 in Jefferson County.”
