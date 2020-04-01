HANNAWA FALLS — The Helping Hands Food Pantry, 5868 Route 56, is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday as a drive-through food pantry.
Those in need should pull up to the front overhead door of the furniture barn and, after the door is opened, give their name. A box of groceries will be put in their trunk.
The food pantry serves Potsdam, Madrid, Colton, Pierrepont, Parishville, Stockholm, Nicholville, Hopkinton, Lawrence and North Lawrence.
They can be reached at 315-268-0633.
