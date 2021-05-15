HENDERSON — The Henderson Fire Department, sponsor of the annual Henderson Memorial Day events, has decided that Memorial Day this year will be similar to last year’s festivities due to the pandemic.
On Monday, May 31, beginning at 10 a.m. there will be a parade, a ceremony at the town flagpole, and a chicken barbecue. These events are being organized to maintain social-distancing guidelines established by the state and federal government.
The parade will be streamed live on Facebook as it goes through downtown Henderson, and the ceremony at the town flagpole will also be livestreamed, though there will be a break in the stream as the transition is made from one event to the other.
The flagpole ceremony to remember American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice begins shortly after the end of the parade. There will be no guest speaker, color guard, or band this year, resulting in a brief, yet respectful ceremony.
While the town cannot prohibit public attendance at the ceremony, it is encouraging virtual attendance via Facebook.
The Henderson Fire Department will barbecue 300 chicken halves. Chicken and side dishes will be ready for sale at about 11 a.m. at the fire hall. This event will be take-away only. There will be no dining in the fire hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.