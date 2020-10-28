HEUVELTON — Classes at Heuvelton Central School District will shift to a remote learning model for the remainder of the week following a positive COVID-19 case within the district community discovered Wednesday.
Superintendent Jesse Coburn informed the district Wednesday that ceasing in-person classes for the week will allow officials to work with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department to conduct contract tracing and formulate a plan to safely move forward from there.
“(The county Public Health Department) is conducting a thorough contact tracing investigation and some school staff and students may be put under mandatory quarantine as a result. We will continue to work closely with Public Health to reassess the situation and will keep you informed of any changes to this plan,” the message from Mr. Coburn posted on the district’s website reads.
The district cannot release the name of the positive individual, but advised anyone who may have come in direct contact with them will be reached by the county Public Health Department. It’s unclear if the person is a student or staff member.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker does not reflect this new case. The tracker, as of Wednesday afternoon, shows the district has no positive cases among students or staff.
Students in the BOCES special education programs and Northwest Technical Center programs will also learn remotely through the end of the week. School-sponsored activities, including athletics, will also be canceled through Friday. Meal pick-up for Thursday and Friday is now scheduled for Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m..
Heuvelton is now the third St. Lawrence County school district to announce in-person learning closures this week, joining Hermon DeKalb and Gouverneur. Lawrence Avenue Elementary in Potsdam also announced Wednesday that all elementary students would shift to online learning following a positive case discovered among the students.
