The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday who will be part of its newly created task forced in charge of monitoring COVID-19’s impact on the upcoming fall sports season.
The task force, led by NYSPHSAA president Paul Harrica, will have the following members: vice president, Julie Bergman (Section 4); second vice president, Russell Bartlett (Section 10); immediate past president, Jim Osborne (Section 9); incoming second vice president, Tim Mullins (Section 11); past president, Steve Broadwell (Section 8); executive director, Robert Zayas; superintendent east, Ivan Katz (Section 9); superintendent west, Adam Stoltman (Section 6); section executive director east, Tomb Combs (Section 11), Matt Walentuk (Section 7); section executive director west, Carl Normandin (Section 10), Kathy Hoyt (Section 5); principal east, Jim Mackin (Section 1); principal west, Pail Gasparini (Section 3); athletic director east, Chris Ceruti (Section 8); athletic director west, Scott Barker (Section 5); NYSAAA, Jim Wright (Section 11); athletic trainers, Rick Knizek (Section 2); district transportation director, Chris Durdon (Section 4); officials, Dennis Burkett; NYS Education Department, Karen Hollowood and Ann Lanoue; NYS Department of Health, TBD.
“The goal of this task force is to bring together a group of experienced administrators and professionals to examine potential impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the upcoming school year and to provide guidance and recommendations to the 11 Sections of NYSPHSAA,” Harrica said in a press release.
The fall sports season is scheduled to begin on August 24.
