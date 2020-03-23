After a week of being stuck in limbo, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Monday morning that the 2020 Winter Championships are officially canceled.
The decision comes after a meeting yesterday with NYSPHSAA officers and section directors.
Along with input from the 11 sections across the state, the NYSPHSAA officers also factored in the growing public threat of COVID-19 and the Center for Disease Control’s mass gathering recommendations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s declaration of a state emergency and President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.
“It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a press release. “Our association’s focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience. We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”
On March 12, the NYSPHSAA announced that all 2020 Winter Championships will be indefinitely postponed.
Seven area schools were still in contention to win a state title, this includes the Massena boys hockey team, in the state Division I semifinals; the Lowville boys basketball team and South Jefferson girls basketball team, in the state Class B quarterfinals; the Madrid-Waddington boys basketball team and the St. Lawrence Central girls basketball team, in the state Class C quarterfinals; and the Chateaugay boys basketball team and Hammond girls basketball team in the state Class D quarterfinals.
Lowville, Chateaugay and South Jefferson are all currently ranked No. 1 in the state by the New York Sports Writers Association.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions the Officers of the NYSPHSAA have ever had to make,” Paul Harrica, President of NYSPHSAA, said in a press release. “It has been determined it is not feasible for the Winter State Championships to be hosted in a safe and beneficial manner for the participating student-athletes and their teams in the near future. The health and safety of the students we serve will always be our top priority.”
The press released also addressed the status of spring sports, stating that it is currently up to the individual sections to determine how long to postpone the start of its spring season. Section 3 has postponed the start of its season through April 14.
