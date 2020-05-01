Shortly after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that he would keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year Friday morning, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that it is canceling the 2020 spring sports season.
“I would like to commend the work of the 11 NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors who have worked tirelessly to benefit the students in their sections. Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a press release. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them.”
Zayas has said multiple times over the course of the past few weeks that high school sports cannot return until students are back in the classroom.
“There was always some hope or wish that we would be able to play again,” South Jefferson girls lacrosse coach Jen Williams said. “But it’s reality now.”
Sandy Creek softball coach Katie Soluri had a feeling the cancellation of spring sports would be the inevitable outcome when Gov. Cuomo announced that all schools would be following the same guidelines. However, she still cried when the news of cancellation was released.
“I know it’s maybe what we should be doing, but I guess it just hurts and it’s tough to really explain to the girls when we’re not really seeing the cases up here, and we’re not really seeing as much of the repercussions of the virus up here, so it’s really hard to explain to them why this is important.”
In his press conference, Gov. Cuomo stated, “We don’t think it’s possible to (open schools) in a way that would keep students and educators safe.”
Gov. Cuomo had previously extended his PAUSE order to May 15 that included schools. On Monday, the NYSPHSAA canceled the upcoming spring state championships.
“Getting the word today that we weren’t going back to school was very disheartening,” Carthage lacrosse coach Jason Coffman said. “I understand, but at the same time, it kind of took the wind right out of our sails. Every time we think we’re getting close, we seem to have another setback. But at the same time, I want everyone to know that I understand and I agree with safety-first precautions, I just wish it was different.”
South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team would have fielded six seniors this season. The Spartans reached the Section 3 final last year after winning the program’s first sectional title in 2018, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time.
“The kids, when you talk to them or you text them, they’re doing the things that you ask them to do and they seemed pretty optimistic about it,” Williams said. “Because they’re young, they’re resilient. As with many things in the world, who would have thought that there wouldn’t be high school sports, let alone not even being in school?”
“The whole event has been just so surreal,” General Brown girls lacrosse coach Katie St. Pierre said. “There’s been so many unknowns and as an adult, you strive to have answers for our players, our students. And we don’t even have the answers, so even the last seven weeks have just been hard on all of us.”
REALITY HITS HOME
In a Zoom chat with part of her team, General Brown softball coach Lindsay Hanson was struck by the silence. She’s used to sitting in a talkative dugout, spewing energy and excitement. Finding a way to help her players over these past few weeks has been a challenge.
“I’ve tried when communicating with them to stay as positive as possible, starting way back with the initial shutdown, and the PAUSE order came into effect,” Hanson said. “I’ve tried to maintain that optimism that we might have a season totally different than what we planned but maybe it would be something. Today made that really challenging because it’s hard to show them optimism right now.”
The Lions were poised to have a strong season, and one that they’ve been looking forward to for a few seasons now. To see that opportunity now gone hurts.
“I think considering the offseason that we had, the General Brown softball program had its eyes on some large goals this year,” Hanson said. “I think they’re experiencing a pretty tough letdown. We had a shortstop (Marissa Valvo) and second baseman (Kailin McManaman) who were seniors, and they held our team together in the middle infielder, and I think our team is a little lost right now.”
Elyse Marriam is also a senior on the Lions.
Soluri also had a video call with her two seniors, Riley Dowlearn and Marley Yerdon, on Friday. Both girls were visibly upset.
“They’re in tough shape, they’re in a low place,” Soluri said. “My heart is just broken for my two seniors. I miss my students and I will miss coaching this year, but it’s just such a tough situation for my seniors.”
Williams was in communication with her players Friday, mostly her seniors, and then with the team through social media.
“I did reach out to my seniors and then I put a message on our South Jefferson lacrosse family Facebook page,” Williams said. “Just stating the reality, that we need to stick together and we’re all in this together — don’t stop the hard work. Keep doing the things you need to do individually, we’re all going to need each other through this, and we’re going to need each other when we get back.”
A FAINT GLIMMER OF HOPE
Like most athletes, LaFargeville’s Kamryn Barnes was holding out hope. The season would have been the last time the senior softball player could have suited up for the Red Knights, and most likely the final time she could play softball competitively. In the fall, Barnes will be attending SUNY Oswego to play hockey, she was previously committed to Liberty (in Virginia), but wanted somewhere closer to home.
“I’ve played (softball) almost my entire life and my parents have really taught me everything I know,” Barnes said. “It’s really sad, I’m choking up talking about it, with all the friends that I made, it’s really hard.”
Despite the inevitability of the spring season being canceled, missing out on one last high school sports season still stings.
“Everyone is just in shock, it’s just heartbreaking. We’re speechless, honestly,” Barnes said. “It’s everybody going through this.”
Barnes would have been one of two seniors on LaFargeville. Last year, the Red Knights won the Section 3 Class D title and made it to the state Class D final four. With most of last year’s team graduated, Barnes would have been one of only two returning players.
“I was looking forward to developing a new team and building chemistry with everybody,” Barnes said. “I was really excited because I have played with a lot of the girls before and I have played with a lot of them in soccer, and I knew it was going to be a good bunch to play with.”
Unlike Barnes, Thousand Islands’ Wyatt Parliament still has one more year of high school sports left to play. However, the cancellation marks the end of being high school baseball teammates with his older brother, Owen. Owen will be attending Wofford in the fall on a baseball scholarship.
“I was looking forward to having my brother back, he was going to be in lineup and a big part of the team,” Wyatt Parliament said. “We had a lot of big hitters this year, and our defense was going to be pretty solid so I was excited.”
Wyatt and Owen have continued to throw and hit while stuck at home. Wyatt Parliament, who committed to Rutgers for baseball this past fall, is continuing to improve his pitching.
“I’ve been focusing on getting my fastball velocity up, I’ve been sitting at 87-89 (mph),” Parliament said. “And I’ve been working on my secondary pitches like my slider and changeup.”
The NYSPHSAA also announced that President Paul Harrica will be begin selecting members from around the state to serve on an ad hoc committee to determine the impact COVID-19 will have on fall sports.
“We live in uncertain times,” said Coffman, who also coaches Carthage’s football team. “I’m a firm believer, just like everybody else, that the kids’ safety and health is the most important thing. And I kind of had the feeling that the sports weren’t going to be something that was going to be feasible to do this year where we could put them in a completely safe situation.”
“My heart definitely breaks for all my players and I think we’re just all saddened by it, not to be given the opportunity to have a season,” St. Pierre added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.