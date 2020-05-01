Shortly after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that it is canceling the 2020 spring sports season.
“I would like to commend the work of the 11 NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors who have worked tirelessly to benefit the students in their Sections. Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director, Robert Zayas said in the press release. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers. Please stay safe and stay positive during this difficult time.”
Zayas has said multiple times over the course of the past few weeks that high school sports cannot return until students are back in the classroom.
In his press conference, Gov. Cuomo stated, “we don’t think it’s possible to (open schools) in a way that would keep students and educators safe.”
Prior to this announcement, Gov. Cuomo had extended his Pause order to May 15, which included schools. On Monday, the NYSPHSAA canceled the upcoming spring state championships.
The NYSPHSAA also announced in its press release that this week President, Paul Harrica will be begin selecting members from around the state to serve on an ad hoc committee to determine the impact COVID-19 will have on fall sports.
