The north country has entered Phase IV of reopening during the three-month-long coronavirus pandemic.
However, according to a memo sent out by Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, “schools are still prohibited from any indoor activities, any in-person instruction (excluding special education), and any organized sports or recreational activities that are hosted/operated,” — this is contrary to what the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 task force believed to be true.
Zayas sent out the memo Friday afternoon to the task force and all section executive directors, along with tweeting it out on his account.
In the memo, Zayas stated, “I realize this information is frustrating for many schools, coaches and student-athletes who planned to start on campus conditioning workouts upon entering Phase 4. However, as you know, these are challenging times for everyone, and decisions are made to protect and prevent future outbreaks.”
On June 12, the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 task force released a guide to operating offseason, voluntary workouts that it suggested member schools follow. In that guide, the task force recommended that workouts should not commence until certain criteria have been met, one of those criterion being “school enters Phase IV of the NY Forward reopening plan.”
That recommendation guide was updated Friday. The guide now recommends that schools only begin offseason workouts once “Governor (Andrew) Cuomo authorizes on campus sport activity.”
According to the memo, schools are permitted to allow outside individuals or groups access to their fields.
