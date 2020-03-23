Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.