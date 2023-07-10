Syracuse — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has declared a state of emergency in Oswego County as heavy rain has flooded roads.
The sheriff’s office urged drivers to be especially careful in Mexico, Parish and Williamstown areas.
“Please respect all barriers and signs as they are in place for your safety, and the roadway beyond them are unsafe for travel as several roads have been damaged due to the water,” the advisory said. “Please avoid driving through any flooded roads.”
Central Square has already seen 4.4 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, as measured by the New York state Mesonet, a network of automated weather stations.
Flash flooding forced the closure of the I-81 on-ramp at Parish about 1 p.m. Numerous roads were closed, including Route 104 and Ames Street in Mexico.
