ALBANY — The state Health Department can limit non-essential, elective hospital procedures under New York’s new state of emergency that returned Friday as new COVID-19 infections reach transmission levels from the early days of the pandemic and global health officials identified a new highly contagious South African variant.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed an executive order Friday declaring a disaster emergency in the state to allow Health Department officials to curb nonessential or non-urgent medical procedures for hospitals or health care systems with limited capacity, or fewer than 10% staffed beds.
The department can determine a hospital at limited capacity based on other regional and health care factors, according to the governor’s office.
“We’ve taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York state, it’s coming,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement Friday. “In preparation, I am announcing urgent steps today to expand hospital capacity and help ensure our hospital systems can tackle any challenges posed by the pandemic as we head into the winter months. The vaccine remains one of our greatest weapons in fighting the pandemic, and I encourage every New Yorker to get vaccinated, and get the booster if you’re fully vaccinated.”
The order will take effect Dec. 3 — or in one week — and remain in effect through Jan. 15 after the holiday season and anticipated surge.
Additional work, sites, funding and time can be added to state contracts and purchases for state operations under the order.
The governor’s order will reinstitute the state’s Surge and Flex health system created in the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020 to help hospitals more easily share resources as coronavirus infections are expected to increase through the upcoming holiday season and winter months, especially with a newly identified more contagious variant.
The World Health Organization named a new COVID variant of concern Friday after a meeting of the agency’s independent Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution — one day after many Americans were able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday in person for the first time since 2019.
The new variant, now called Omicron, was first reported to WHO from South Africa on Nov. 24. The variant was detected in a specimen collected Nov. 9, and its discovery coincided with a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases in that country.
The new variant has a large number of mutations, reportedly around 50 in total and 30 on the virus’s spike protein, and may be more transmissible than previous strains and may come with an increased risk of reinfection, according to WHO.
Scientists continue to conduct tests and gather information to discover answers to questions related to transmissibility and if the Omicron variant will resist existing vaccines.
Gov. Hochul said the state Health Department’s Wadsworth Center Laboratory is actively testing randomly selected virus samples and officials are closely monitoring the emergency of the B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, or the Omicron variant.
“The Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center Laboratory will continue to actively monitor COVID-19 virus samples selected from throughout New York state to compare sequences and identify circulating and new variants,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement Friday. “While we have not yet identified any Omicron cases, we are not surprised that new variants are emerging and may likely end up in New York. We will continue to monitor WHO actions and work with our partners at the CDC to keep a close eye on developments.”
She encouraged residents to remain diligent in fighting to stop the spread of the fatal upper respiratory illness that has killed at least 59,069 New Yorkers since March 2020.
“With the emergence of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, it is crucial that we continue to use the tools that we know help prevent the spread of this deadly virus: Wear masks indoors, wash our hands, and utilize the greatest weapon we have to keep ourselves safe — the vaccine,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is safe, effective and free. It’s readily available statewide. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, get it as soon as you can. If you’re in need of your second dose or your booster, you can get those for no cost, too. Take every precaution you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter.”
Gov. Hochul’s administration will continue to partner with local leaders to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available, according to the governor’s office.
Tribune News Service contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.