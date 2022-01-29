ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul extended New York’s mask mandate through Feb. 10 on Friday as the state Appellate Court is set to determine the legality of the emergency COVID-19 order.
The extension comes as the governor’s mask edict was set to expire Tuesday — just days after the state appealed the decision of a lower court saying the mask rule was unconstitutional due to lack of authority.
Speaking at a storm briefing on Long Island, Hochul said she doesn’t want to keep requirements in place a day longer than necessary.
“But I will not do it before we can do it safely,” she added.
Masks are still required in health care facilities, homeless shelters, jails, public transportation, and any indoor public area or business where vaccination isn’t required for entry while the Appellate Court makes its determination.
A spokesperson for the court system said attorneys for the state and the group of Long Island parents who filed the suit had until Friday to submit their latest arguments. A decision is expected next week.
Hochul’s mask-or-vax rule, first implemented as a winter surge fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant began back in December, was extended once before, and was slated to expire Tuesday.
On Monday, a Long Island judge ruled that the state did not have the authority to institute a mask mandate, only the Legislature has that power.
After mixed messages from officials and the state Education Department about whether students still needed to mask up in schools, the state won a stay, keeping the order in place while the case is on appeal.
Several school districts on Long Island, where the case originated, chose to defy the state orders amid the confusion.
Hochul said the extension will have no bearing on the state’s mask requirement for schools, which she said will remain in place indefinitely.
“The only reason we have this is because this is how we can keep our schools open,” Hochul said. “There will come a time where we talk about lifting this as well, but we’re just not there yet.”
The state’s initial mask rule for schools was put in place last August before classes started, raising the ire of parents who opposed the measure. Hochul’s December mask order superseded the earlier rule and included an initial end date in mid-January. It was later extended through Feb. 1 as COVID cases skyrocketed over the holidays.
The court battle now plays out as New York emerges from a devastating winter surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations that coincided with the holiday season.
In recent weeks, the number of New Yorkers treated for coronavirus infections in hospitals plummeted, falling to 8,100 on Thursday. The state reported 13,592 new cases, a fraction of the near 90,000 daily cases recorded in early January.
New York’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 6.15%, another marker that the state is heading in a good direction. Still, the state recorded another 171 virus-related deaths on Friday.
While the state appears poised to turn the corner on the omicron surge, safety measures are still needed to keep on the right path, Hochul said, noting that the mask rule will be reevaluated every two weeks.
“If we continue on this rapid trend downward, we’ll be in a good place,” the governor said. “If it levels off or something else happens, I need that flexibility, and I’ll continue to reserve that.”
