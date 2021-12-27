ALBANY—Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted the importance of getting children vaccinated for the virus at a press conference Monday.
Growing COVID cases and a recent increase in pediatric hospitalizations in the state have prompted the governor and state health officials to urge parents to get their children vaccinated against the virus.
“With respect to our young people, parents I’m calling on you this is the time, you have kids home from school, there’s plenty of vaccination opportunities from your pediatrician, to a site set up by the state of New York, our urgent care centers,drug stores,” Hochul said. “So many places where you can go get your child vaccinated before they get back to school.”
Children ages five-to-11 have been approved to receive the vaccine since November 3 Hochul said. She explained two weeks ago the 5-11 age group had about was about 11% vaccinated, and now it is at about 16.4%
“So we’re trending upwards, but there’s just no reason we have the supply we have the capacity, we have the staff in place for every child to be vaccinated who’s eligible.”
The governor and Acting Commissioner of the NYS Department of Health Dr. Mary Bassett said they are concerned about pediatric admissions to hospitals because of the virus.
“On Friday the heath department released a communication to health workers, principally pediatricians, called a health alert and it pointed out that we’s observed an uptick in pediatric admissions, concentrated in the New York City Area,” Bassett said. “Where there was an increase of about four-fold.”
The number of pediatric hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has continued to increase this month. The week of Dec. 5-11 statewide there was 70 pediatric hospital admissions with COVID-19, the week of Dec. 12-18 there was 104 admissions and the week of Dec. 19-23 there was 184 admissions.
“We’re releasing this data because we want pediatricians to be alert making the diagnosis of COVID in children,” Bassett said. “And we also want parents to be alert to the diagnosis. Many people continue to think that children don’t become infected with COVID this is not true. Children become infected and some will be hospitalized. The immunization coverage in this group, the vaccination coverage, remains too low.”
The majority of childhood cases are not being transmitted in schools Bassett said.
The governor said there is a strong public interest in keeping children in school and keeping schools open. She said they have seen the impact of last year’s school year has had on students, teacher and parents and it is not good.
“We went through the social experiment of keeping them isolated and what teachers and parents and the children had to go through was extraordinary,” Hochul said. “And the results are now showing that the learning did not continue the way that it should have, that we had hoped it would, as well as the emotional affect and the toll its been taking, that is manifesting itself as we see in our young children all the way up to teenagers now.”
The state has been working on an intense outreach with all 731 school districts in the state to help limit transmission of the virus and to make sure school schools can stay open Hochul said.
“We’ve been ordering tests, we’ve anticipated this day,” Hochul said. “We want to make sure that we have at least three to 3.5 million tests out to our schools for children and we’re worming to get those out there. In fact we’re deploying over 2 million test kits to the city of New York Schools so they can be in hand for these school districts to use them the way they choose.”
It is not a good option to say children are going to go back to learning at home Hochul said. She explained this is subject to possible changes in the future, but as of today her position on keeping kids in schools is unwavering.
