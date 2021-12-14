NEW YORK — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul doubled down on the state’s new COVID-19 order for businesses Tuesday as more than a quarter of upstate counties said they will not uphold the rule and virus hospitalizations have increased 70% statewide in the last three weeks.
Officials in 27% of New York’s 62 counties have announced they will not comply, or enforce businesses in their localities to satisfy the determination issued by Acting state Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett requiring all staff and patrons ages 2 and older to show proof of vaccination or wear a face mask to enter.
“The objective is: Protect the health of New Yorkers and protect the health of our economy,” Hochul said Tuesday during a coronavirus briefing in her Manhattan office. “The objective is to keep you open.
“I will always do what’s right for the people of the state and, right now, we are still in a pandemic,” she added. “We just don’t know what the future will bring. This is a preemptive, very unintrusive approach compared to shutting down schools and churches, and synagogues and places of work.”
The measure is in effect until Jan. 15, when it will be reassessed based on the state’s COVID transmission rate, hospitalizations and deaths.
The state’s average new COVID infections has increased 58% since Thanksgiving Day nearly three weeks ago per 100,000 cases, compared to a 43% increase last week.
New Yorkers hospitalized with virus complications has soared 70% per 100,000 cases since Thanksgiving, the governor said.
“That was the trigger,” Hochul said of deciding to implement the new COVID protocol. “Look what’s happened just in that short time. We anticipated a spike after Thanksgiving, and it has arrived, so this is an alarming jump statewide.”
The state’s virus positivity rate increased to 5.78% and 4.65% over a seven-day average Monday.
Officials in several counties across New York — especially in upstate communities and from Republican leaders — have announced they will not enforce the rule. Incoming Republican-elected officials have said they will not enforce the order when they take office next month.
Hochul touted Tuesday the majority of local officials, or up to 73%, support and will uphold the mandate.
“Approximately 73% of the New York state population is represented by the leaders who understand that we all take an oath of office,” she said. “My oath of office requires me to protect the health and well being of New Yorkers. When people take their oath of office on Jan. 1, I hope that they will follow suit and understand that that’s a responsibility we have and it is not always the easiest pass. We’re not doing this to win any popularity contests.”
Hochul delivered remarks at Tuesday’s briefing in support of the safety measure.
Greene, Genesee, Livingston and Orleans counties are among the counties that say they will not enforce businesses to follow the rule.
Other counties continue to cite a lack of manpower from exhausted local health departments as agencies race to vaccinate residents, perform COVID tests and do contract tracing.
Hochul referenced one of her favorite inspiring speeches by former President Teddy Roosevelt about a man in the arena marred by dust, sweat and blood contrasting with the weary souls on the sidelines.
“To the extent that there’s criticism and there certainly is... it’s time to get bloodied and marred,” she said.
The governor originally planned to implement a standard county by county mandate depending on a locality’s coronavirus spike, but cases have escalated statewide and are expected to continue on the upswing through the holiday season and early winter with indoor gatherings.
Meanwhile, the number of state residents fully vaccinated since the holiday increased 2%.
About 30% of New York residents are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Hochul said.
“This is a crisis of the unvaccinated, it did not have to be,” she added. “If 100% of New Yorkers had done this, I’m not even sure I’d be having to give COVID updates because this would be in the rearview mirror.”
At least 93.4% of New York adults have received at least one COVID vaccine dose, with 73.7% of 12- to 17-year-olds inoculated and 22.3% of 5- to 11-year-olds, as of Tuesday, according to the state Health Department.
The governor has said she will evaluate the vaccination rate in young New Yorkers over the next several months to determine if the state will mandate the vaccine for public school students next year.
The state has opened pop-up COVID vaccine sites in public school districts across the state, especially in upstate regions.
“They are the spreaders to their vulnerable grandparents, aunts, uncles and others in the community,” Hochul said. “It spells a very challenging situation for us.”
Sandra Lindsay, a New York City critical-care nurse, was one of the first Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 exactly one year ago on Dec. 14, 2020.
The state has a plan to send free at-home coronavirus tests to targeted New York ZIP codes with high COVID infections and lower vaccination rates.
Hochul consulted a number of federal and state health officials about the mandate, including National Institute of Health Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, members of the White House coronavirus task force, Bassett and others, she said.
Hochul called individual county executives, the state Business Council, the New York Conference of Mayors and the state Association of Counties, to be prepared for the mandate before it was announced.
On Monday, New York Association of Counties Deputy Director Mark LaVigne said each of the 62 counties have struggled to brave different sets of difficulties over the last 21 months and do not have the capacity to enforce the mandate.
Hochul said Tuesday she spoke with the organization and they are in support of the rule, but the organization is not telling county officials they must comply with the governor’s order.
The state Health Department issued signs and resources for business owners to put on their windows directing all customers must be fully vaccinated or wearing a face mask to enter the establishment, per each business’ decision.
Late last week, Hochul said businesses found not complying with the mandate will be fined $1,000, but has not specified how the violation will be issued, or enforced.
“I believe it’ll work,” she said of the mandate.
The state has confirmed 38 cases, mainly in New York City, Long Island and downstate counties, of the newly emerging COVID omicron variant first discovered in South Africa late last month.
(0) comments
Officials in 27% of New York’s 62 counties have announced they
will not complydon’t care if their residents live or die.
Fixed.
It’s not about masks, vaccines or the health of New Yorkers, it’s about tyranny!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.