Masks must be worn in all New York indoor public spaces unless the business or establishment has a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for patrons starting Monday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said Friday.
Acting State Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued a determination Friday to solidify the statewide requirement for all staff and customers ages 2 and older to wear masks or facial coverings or show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.
The new pandemic regulation is aimed at combatting rising new virus cases and hospitalizations and prevent shuttering businesses during the holiday season and start of the winter as the state’s virus positivity rate increased to 5% and 4.8% over a seven-day average Thursday.
“We’re not looking to have anything like last go ’round — no shutdowns,” Gov. Hochul said Friday after an unrelated press conference in New York City. “This is a preemptive strike to make sure we can protect people and stop this from spreading ... so we don’t hurt the economy, but we do it in a smart, smart way. That’s how we’ll get through this.”
The measure will be reassessed Jan. 15 — the same date the state’s pandemic-related eviction moratorium expires.
Businesses found not complying with the mandate will be fined $1,000, Gov. Hochul said.
“I’m anticipating there will be compliance around the state. I’m not naive that there won’t be 100%, but at least there’s an opportunity for us doing what we can,” she said. “Get vaccinated and get boosted — it’s in everybody’s hands.”
Local government officials in upstate communities with low vaccination rates have requested assistance from state officials in enforcing practices to slow community transmission of COVID-19 — especially with the prominent Delta, and newly emerging Omicron variants.
Gov. Hochul spoke with Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott A. Gray and officials in Broome County about the mandate Friday morning. The majority of county leaders support the mandate, she said.
“I applaud our local governments and county administrators and local public health departments for doing what they could do, but they’re asking for help,” Gov. Hochul said. “...It gives people who want to do the right thing the cover to do the right thing. This is about taking a moderate step — it’s not that big a deal.”
People not vaccinated against COVID-19 are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with virus complications if they become infected.
“The way that residents in New York state chafe at the mask requirement reminds me of a time when people here were first told to wear seatbelts,” Orleans County Legislature Chair Lynne M. Johnson said. “We initially resisted that restriction, too. But now we follow these safety guidelines.”
Leaders with the state Business Council expressed support for the new rule Friday.
“As we have stated in the past regarding similar mandates, we support necessary measures to help stop the spread of COVID,” Business Council President and CEO Heather C. Briccetti said in a statement. “Our hope is people respect the state’s directive and employees of business by not putting them in the difficult position of having to enforce the mandate through confrontation.”
The governor is not in favor of widespread shutdowns similar to spring 2020, and said the new protocol will help prevent economic disruption.
“I know this puts a lot on the counties, but I also understand the alternative is to have to tell people they cannot go out into businesses, their offices and gathering places,” Gov. Hochul said. “The businesses and the counties see this not as a compromise, but a position that allows us to protect public health while we don’t have to shut down and we’ve asked them to use their discretion and enforce that.”
New cases are expected to increase as people retreat indoors in the cold weather and participate in more gatherings through the holiday season and Super Bowl in February.
New York’s COVID-19 infection rate has increased 43% over a seven-day average since Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 25. The number of patients hospitalized with virus complications has increased by 29% over the last three weeks.
“Hospitals don’t have the capacity to handle a surge in cases,” the governor said, adding she must act before it’s too late. “I have to stop more people from getting sick so they don’t create that pressure on hospital systems that are already overtaxed.”
Fully vaccinated New Yorkers have increased by 2% in that same period, but it’s not enough to prevent widespread community transmission, particularly in communities with low vaccination rates, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
“Community spread requires a community-minded solution as the Omicron variant emerges and the overwhelmingly dominant Delta variant continues to circulate,” Dr. Bassett said in a statement. “We have the tools we need to protect against the virus, and now we must ensure we use them. There are tools each individual can use and there are actions we can take as government. Getting vaccinated protects you and wearing a mask is how we will better protect each other. Both vaccination and mask-wearing are needed to slow this COVID-19 winter surge.”
Gov. Hochul thanked the more than 81.2% of New York adults who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary,” she said.
State Republican leaders blasted Hochul for the new mandate, saying public resources should not be used to punish local business owners.
“Like her predecessor, I believe the governor has overstepped her authority with this order,” Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said in a statement. “I am reviewing options with my colleagues to rescind this authority and restore these public health decisions to local communities where they belong.”
Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, also sharply criticized the governor’s decision.
“Putting more costly restrictions on small businesses will do more harm than good to the job-creators still trying to regain their footing after the lockdowns of 2020,” he said in a statement Friday. “Executive Chamber edicts and policy-by-press release aren’t making the situation any better. The staffing crisis we’re seeing in our hospitals is a self-inflicted wound exacerbated by Gov. Hochul’s employee mandate that offered no flexibility to frontline workers and removed caregivers from care settings. There is no denying that it has severely compromised the state’s health care system at the exact moment it can least afford it.”
“We are at a point where New York state should be shedding mandates, past the need for more sweeping executive actions and moving forward,” he added. “Unfortunately, today we took several steps backward.”
Republican senators and assemblymembers rebuked the governor for her decision in statements throughout the day.
“The governor’s latest mandate that businesses require proof of vaccination or masks for customers and employees goes too far,” Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, said in a statement. “Businesses have been struggling to stay open and this action will push many of them closer to the brink. We must ensure citizens are fully informed and allow them to make their own health decisions in consultation with their physician ... as we do with other health related matters.”
“I urge my colleagues to support my proposed legislation, which would require such mandates issued by an executive branch of government be approved by the respective legislative branch,” he added. “We must restore our system of checks and balances.”
Assemblymember Stephen M. Hawley, R-Batavia, said the new mandate is unnecessary, and the requirements should be left to local officials and business owners.
“Haphazardly implementing a statewide mask mandate in the middle of the holiday season, a period many businesses rely on to make ends meet for the year, is entirely unnecessary and will only handicap our small businesses during a make-or-break time for their operations,” he said in a statement. “Protecting public health is important, but decisions such as this should be left to the local health authorities that know better than anyone what’s really going on in their communities. I had hoped our new governor would take a more measured approach to keeping the pandemic at bay, but it is clear now more than ever that she will continue to rule our state from the top down, to the detriment of New York families and businesses alike.”
