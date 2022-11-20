WATERTOWN — As the north country digs out of a historic weekend snowstorm that dumped over seven feet of snow in some areas of Jefferson County, Governor Kathleen C. Hochul said the state is doing all it can to help.
In a video press conference held from Buffalo, which saw similarly historic amounts of snow fall over the weekend, she said more equipment and operators are on their way north Sunday morning to help clear roads. State staff have also visited over 600 mobile home parks in western New York and the north country to check on residents and ensure their homes are kept safe, and are working through more throughout the day.
The governor originally planned to hold her Sunday press conference at the state Department of Transportation facility in Pamelia, but was unable to fly from Buffalo to Watertown due to continued poor weather and icy conditions at Watertown International Airport.
“We’re hoping to reschedule that (visit), but I just spoke to the mayor of Watertown, Jeff Smith, to talk to him about the concerns that he has,” she said.
More snow is anticipated for Jefferson County late Sunday into Monday, after over three and a half feet have fallen on the city since Thursday. Oswego and Lewis Counties are expected to bear the brunt of the continuing storm and could see more than two feet fall over the course of Sunday, with 40-mile per hour wind gusts as well, faster than any wind seen so far in this storm event.
“The band is going to hit Lewis, Oswego and far northern Cayuga counties, and thundersnow is possible,” she said. “It’s kind of exciting to watch, but it’s also dangerous.”
While such snowfall isn’t atypical for the north country, the governor said this storm came early in the season and hit hard relatively quickly, dumping a heavy, wet snow that can be difficult to clear.
“When you hit 80 to 85 inches of snow over the course of just a couple days, snow events everywhere from Natural Bridge up in the north country to Orchard Park, that is one to tell your grandkids about,” she said.
On Saturday, the governor officially submitted a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will go to the White House for final approval, which could help reimburse what she said are tremendous costs being borne by municipalities and the state government to respond to the emergency. She said she’s also been in contact with the Small Business Administration to try securing low-interest rate loans for small businesses closed for extended periods of time during the storm.
“There are many small businesses that are closed, local pizzerias, little mom and pop shops, retail, the restaurants, and they’re taking a financial hit there,” she said. “We’d like to be able to see if we can access federal small business loan assistance for any of those, and certainly those that have had damage to their facilities.”
She said she’s also open to requests from Jefferson County or the city of Watertown to assist the local homeless population. Friday night, an impromptu shelter was opened in a former automotive garage on Main Avenue, owned by local businessman P.J. Simao, to provide temporary shelter to the people who had been staying under the J.B. Wise parking lot pavilion. Officials said 10 of the about 15 people who had sheltered at the pavilion moved to the garage, which had hot water and bathroom facilities installed Saturday.
New York’s Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Jacqueline Bray, said all state responders are operating on function six, focused on providing mass care, emergency assistance, housing and human services to people in need.
“That’s the sheltering function, and we can deploy state resources, National Guard resources or coordinate with the American Red Cross,” she said.
Gov. Hochul said she will be in touch with local officials to find out how the state can help with sheltering people without homes during storms.
Overall, Gov. Hochul said she’s proud of the combined responses to the storm put up by the state and local communities. Power outages have been kept to a minimum, roads and highways haven’t seen major pileups or paralyzing accidents, and plows have kept running when needed. “Overall, I feel very confident that we did not have the same travesty and crisis that was created under past events of similar magnitude,” she said.
She cautioned that residents should still follow all safety warnings, observe any travel bans in their areas, and look out for their neighbors. She cautioned that any signs of roof failure should be taken seriously.
“If there’s a single sound you hear with respect to the roof, make sure the occupants leave immediately,” she said.
