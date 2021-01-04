MASSENA — The holiday break brought new positive cases of COVID-19 among some Massena Central School students, but without any necessary quarantining for anyone within the district’s buildings.
“Over the holidays, we started to see some students testing positive with coronavirus which at this point have not led to quarantine by any people within the school buildings given the timing,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said in his latest Board of Education update last Thursday.
He said there were also some staff members who were quarantined because of positive cases outside of school.
“Our hope is that all of this will be limited as we prepare to return to school next week. This may be wishful thinking given the expected surge due to gatherings during the holidays,” Mr. Brady said.
As of the latest update on Dec. 22, the district has logged 28 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker. That includes six on-site students, 11 off-site students, nine on-site teachers and staff members, and two off-site teachers and staff members. The highest number of positive cases, 16 total, have been at the high school, followed by five at J.W. Leary Junior High School, four at Madison Elementary School, two at Nightengale Elementary School and one at Jefferson Elementary School.
The district last moved to remote learning in mid-November at the high school and junior high after district officials were notified that two high school students and one junior high student tested positive for COVID-19.
“Given the number of staff who will be quarantined by St. Lawrence County Public Health and mindful of the safety of our students and staff, Massena High School will be moving to all remote instruction starting Thursday, November 12th through Friday, November 30th. This includes our Career and Technical students who attend programs in Norwood,” district officials said on Nov. 11.
The junior high school had moved to remote learning from Nov. 10 to Nov. 30, because of the number of staff quarantined after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.