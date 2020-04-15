Once self-isolation finally is over, Corey Fram says the region’s tourism industry will be ready for people to hop in their cars and drive up to the north country for a getaway this summer.
By then, visitors can enjoy eating at their favorite restaurant, staying in local lodging, exploring the woods, getting on Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River and seeing some of the sites that have made the Thousand Islands and the north country such a popular place to visit for so many summers in the past, he said.
No one knows when the coronavirus pandemic will end and when the north country’s summer tourism season finally will be able to begin.
But when it does, Mr. Fram, director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, said the north country will be ready.
With the news about the pandemic getting better, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has started talking about reopening the state’s economy, possibly in phases.
Mr. Fram is “cautiously optimistic” that it will happen in time for the summer season.
It’s still about six weeks before the Memorial Day weekend when cottagers normally return to the north country and get their boats out on the water. And yet another 70 days before the summer tourism season would be set to get underway, Mr. Fram said.
So there’s still time to get through the pandemic. If it happened in July, it would have been devastating, he said.
“A reopening by summer would be monumental,” Mr. Fram said.
Stressing the importance of solving the public health crisis, Mr. Fram said the travel industry can lead the “revival” of the region’s economy.
Thousands of people in the county’s tourism and hospitality would be back to work, spurring hundreds of millions of dollars in visitor spending and generating millions in local taxes, he said.
Until then, restaurants remain closed or offering just takeouts or deliveries because of the state’s PAUSE Act was put into place to prevent the spread of the virus.
While they remain open, hotels also had to shut down their bars and restaurants for indoor dining, creating havoc with the busy wedding season. Overall, hotel occupancy rates hover around 3 to 5 percent, Mr. Fram said.
In Watertown, the Hilton Garden Inn and the nearby Holiday Inn are in better shape than other hotels, currently experiencing a 12 to 15 percent occupancy rate. Earlier this week, 116 National Grid workers stayed the night when they were in town to clean up from a wind storm.
Out of the 52-employee staff, 29 people are working at the Hilton Garden Inn during the financial crisis. No more than eight people are inside the building at a time for the 7-day shifts, general manager Jody L. Pettit said.
The two hotels are losing money every week, but she credited the owners, the Donegan family, for keeping them open for the employees’ sake, she said.
Preparing 258 meals to go on Sunday, an Easter dinner did so well that she decided to offer one on Mother’s Day, with the hopes of getting the word out so that number could exceed 400, she said.
With so much up in the air, Ms. Pettit is recommending weddings be pushed back until the fall and scaled back from 250 to 300 guests to between 50 and 75 because there might be limits imposed by the state.
“This is supposed to be our busy time,” she said.
With the downtime, the carpeting in the hotel is getting replaced and a pantry redone.
By now, the Channelside in Clayton would already be drawing customers to the restaurant on the St. Lawrence River. Owner Eric C. Ingerson planned on opening April 3 with a staff of 10 to 12.
This would be the time he’d be gearing up for the summer season by looking to increase the staff to as many as 45 employees. And he decided not to open just for take-out meals. Instead, the restaurant is getting spruced up with a paint job and some other projects.
“A lot of people are very negative. It doesn’t help anything,” he said. “I still think summer is going to be very busy.”
In Alexandria Bay, about 70 seasonal employees at Uncle Sam Boat Tours are waiting to see if they’ll be hired for the summer season.
At this point, about 10 employees would be brought on initially to get the boats at Uncle Sam Tour Boat Tours ready for the summer. But the company is a nonessential business, so that work will have to be put off until the state lifts the ban.
“There’s a lot to do,” manager Nate P. Sourwine said. “We get maintenance done on the boats and prepare for the summer.”
If and when the season starts, people will notice that hand sanitizing stations have been installed on the six boats and around the docks at the site in Alexandria Bay.
The boats also will get a deep cleaning between tours, something that wasn’t done before, Mr. Sourwine said.
With the hope that the state opens the economy, Uncle Sam Boat Tours is taking bookings for weddings, and group and corporate tours for the end of June. Refunds will be given if they have to be canceled.
“A lot is up in the air,” Mr. Sourwine said. “We’ll have to wait to see what happens.”
Visiting such tourist destinations as Wellesley Island State Park, Boldt Castle, Old McDonald’s Farm, the Sackets Harbor Battlefield Historic Site and the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton will have to wait.
All are closed until the pandemic is over and the economy is open for business again.
Maybe folks can’t go to see the largest collection of antique and classic boats on display in North America. But the museum will be going to them with an all-new virtual feature that debuts in May.
Getting the word out about the boat museum and planning and preparing for the season remains the focus.
“We understand this will not be a normal summer, but we do remain hopeful and look forward to opening to the public when it is deemed safe,” executive director Rebecca Hopfinger said.
But it’s at “a very different pace than what is usually done in the month of April,” she said.
This week, the museum started updating supporters and members about what they can expect until the museum opens again.
Like it always has, museum supporters can still learn about the world of boating.
“We are also collaborating with on-line blogs and channels that feature wooden boaters and wooden boat experiences,” she said.
It’s the job of Mr. Fram and tourism folks to make sure that people think about the north country and the 1000 Islands even while living in the age of social-distancing.
While it’s different from years past, the 1000 Island tourism council continues its marking program. Usually by now, marketing would be in full gear. But Mr. Fram has to take a subtler approach.
People are dealing with pandemic, working from home and worrying about their families.
“We want to make sure that the north country and the 1000 Islands remains on their minds,” he said.
When the time comes, they can enjoy the woods, the lake and river and all of what the region has to offer once again.
“We’ll be here when they’re ready,” he said.
And the owner of Channelside in Clayton will be ready to serve a variety of entries, burgers and salads they’ve been known for during the past 9 years.
“Summer is going to come,” Mr. Ingerson said.
People in the local hospitality industry just hopes it’s soon rather than later.
By the numbers
n $267 million in visitor spending annually
n 4,500 employed, or about 10 percent of the county workforce
n Around $18 million in local taxes
