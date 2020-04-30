Cuomo gives north country counties the green light to resume elective surgeries ALBANY — Elective surgeries will resume in 35 of the state’s 62 counties, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday. Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawr…

LOWVILLE — While 35 counties, including many in the north country, were approved by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to reinstate elective surgeries, that does not mean hospitals will begin doing procedures starting immediately, although some were prepared to do so on Tuesday.

“We had scheduled based on the release out of the governor’s office last Tuesday and his news conference announcement — if you met certain criteria, which we met that criteria, we could begin surgeries,” said Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer. “Then in the 11th hour we were told not to move forward because the executive order had not been adjusted and there had been no guidance by the Department of Health allowing us to move forward.”

He said there were several other hospitals in the area that also had to call patients to put their surgeries on hold yet again.

Patients scheduled for Tuesday procedures were tested late last week for the novel coronavirus to meet the requirement given by Gov. Cuomo last week that all elective surgery patients be tested three days prior to their procedures.

Iroquois Healthcare Association communicated with its member hospitals on Monday, Mr. Cayer said, that the health department’s guidance had still not arrived and that no procedures should be performed.

“On Monday at 4:30, we pulled the plug here because we didn’t have the guidance,” Mr. Cayer said late Wednesday afternoon. “We were told we’d have it and we’ve been waiting for it ever since.”

Getting these surgeries back on track is important to many patients who have been waiting and crucial financially for the Lewis County facility.

“We adjusted our furlough plan in anticipation of doing these surgeries and it’s so disruptive to the patients. The whole darn thing is disappointing,” Mr. Cayer said.

Likewise, Samaritan Medical Center, one of the first north country hospitals to announce unpaid leave for a substantial number of employees, has been taking action since it heard the news of elective surgery reopening.

Samaritan’s spokesperson Leslie DeStefano said the hospital has been “planning and ramping up” in anticipation of beginning surgeries and while she couldn’t confirm surgeries were actually scheduled for Tuesday, as had been reported to the Times by various sources, she said. “That wouldn’t surprise me.”

One change of which she was aware was, like at Lewis County Hospital, the implementation of testing patients for COVID-19 three days before potential procedures.

Since elective surgeries were put on hold about seven weeks ago, Samaritan Medical Center had to postpone 600 outpatient procedures and surgeries, Ms. DeStefano said, and it is not possible to know how long it may take for the hospital to get procedures caught up. Some cases that were elective before have since become emergent, she said, and will take priority.

Carthage Area Hospital took a more conservative approach to the potential return of the outpatient procedures and didn’t make any specific plans or schedule patients for Tuesday because they did not have the anticipated guidance in hand, according to the hospital’s spokesperson Taylour L. Scanlin.

“You can pre-plan as much as you can, but you can only go so far,” Ms. Scanlin said.

She said they believe the guidelines may provide additional safety directives they want to implement before planning any surgeries.

“We’re hoping the public isn’t going to be scared to come in for the procedures. We might be given permission but we absolutely want to ensure the safety of our patients,” Ms. Scanlin said.

Like the other hospitals, Carthage Area furloughed a significant number of staff members, 83, but found out three days later its Payroll Protection Program loan had been approved. The furloughs were reversed and some of the financial pressure because of the lack of elective surgeries was alleviated.

The other hospitals, with too many staff members to qualify for the PPP program, still have that pressure.

While Mr. Cayer said he doesn’t know what will be included in the health department’s guidelines, the safety procedures his team have been performing throughout the COVID-19 crisis won’t stop any time soon so they can continue to provide a safe environment for patients, including those having elective surgeries.

“It is an incredibly low risk,” Mr. Cayer said of the possibility of contracting COVID-19 during an elective surgery at Lewis County Hospital. “But we can never let our guard down. Our success today doesn’t guarantee success in the future therefore we have to continue doing all of the things we’ve learned.”

St. Lawrence Health System representatives did not respond to requests for information.

To qualify for a return to elective surgeries, hospitals in the first wave of approved counties must have more than 25 percent of their bed capacity available and fewer than 10 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the past 10 days, according to Gov. Cuomo during his April 21 press conference.