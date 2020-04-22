WATERTOWN — Medical professionals around the north country are waiting anxiously for more guidance on the governor’s directive to have some hospitals start offering elective surgeries again.
In his daily briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said hospitals with few COVID-19 positive patients will be allowed to offer elective surgeries, coming after they were prohibited as of mid-March.
Most hospital leaderships in the St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties are awaiting further explanation or an executive order.
Late last week, the medical center placed 230 employees on furlough. The announcement by Gov. Cuomo to allow some hospitals to come back is encouraging but still unclear. If Samaritan Medical Center is able to start offering elective surgeries, a subset of the employees who work in surgical services and are furloughed would come back immediately. But surgery at Samaritan reaches beyond just that department, so it could mean more would come back.
But first, some would like to clear up what the word “elective” means when it comes to surgeries. There are misconceptions around it, but what it comes down to is a surgeon and a patient has elected the timing of a surgery, said Andy Short, chief operations officer at Samaritan.
“In all of our cases,” Mr. Short said, “the surgery is essential and needed.”
Instead of not offering elective surgeries, they have been postponed only if the patient’s health will not be affected by it. Those types of procedures would be an annual colonoscopy or some orthopaedic operations. Some patients might live in pain without that immediate procedure, but generally it is safe, he said.
The medical center is still carrying out surgeries. A few examples of those procedures that can’t wait include an emergency appendectomy or bladder surgery.
A primary concern for the medical center is to look at some of those surgeries that have been postponed and to develop a prioritization committee made of surgeons, physicians, administration and nursing leadership to take a look at those and make a determination.
Spokespeople for other hospitals — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital and River Hospital — asked if they qualify and would immediately start offering elective surgeries, said they, too, are waiting for further direction and information.
Above all, the challenge is to find a balance between resuming elective surgeries and being cautious of this COVID-19 public health crisis.
“That’s the approach we have in mind,” Mr. Short said. “We can only assume that’s the approach the governor is going to take.”
