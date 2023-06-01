It is shaping up to be another unseasonably hot spring day across the north country.
And while it feels like summer is here early, weather forecasters and the Department of Environmental Conservation, have each issued warnings related to the weather.
The National Weather Service reminds residents to exercise caution when hitting the region’s lakes and rivers to cool down and the DEC has issued an air quality warning for high ozone that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The National Weather Service reports that at Watertown International Airport the temperature was 75 degrees at 10 a.m. It’s expected to peak at 88 degrees this afternoon before returning to a high of 87 degrees Friday. Saturday should be cooler with a high of 70 degrees.
Warm air doesn’t always mean warm water in lakes, streams or oceans, the NWS informs people on its website, and warns that “warm air temperatures can create a false sense of security for boaters and beach goers.”
Those who plan to be on or near the water, should know the conditions and how to protect themselves.
“Fifty-five degree water may not sound very cold, but it can be deadly. Plunging into cold water of any temperature becomes dangerous if you aren’t prepared for what the sudden exposure can do to your body and brain,” the website warns. “Cold water drains body heat up to four times faster than cold air. When your body hits cold water, ‘cold shock’ can cause dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure.” The sudden gasp and rapid breathing alone creates a greater risk of drowning even for confident swimmers in calm waters, and in rougher open water this danger increases, the site reads.
“Unplanned immersion in cold water can be life-threatening for anyone without protection from the temperatures or a lifejacket to help you stay afloat,” the NWS says. “When cold shock and hypothermia begin to impact your ability to think and act, lifejackets and floatation can create extra time for help to arrive or for you to get out of danger. Even the most experienced cold water surfers, swimmers or boaters know to prepare for the conditions.”
As for the ozone, Eastern Lake Ontario is listed as having an ozone level of 105, second in the state to Western New York, which is listed at 112. That’s in the orange category, which ranges from good at zero to 50 to hazardous at 301-500 on the air quality index.
“Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects,” the DEC warns. “The general public is not likely to be affected.”
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Ground Level
Ozone until 11 PM EDT this evening.
According to the National Weather Service, air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value...the greater the health concern, the warning states. When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.
What is ozone? Here is what the Environmental Protection Agency says:
Ozone is a gas composed of three atoms of oxygen. Ozone occurs both in the Earth’s upper atmosphere and at ground level. Ozone can be good or bad, depending on where it’s found.
GOOD OZONE
Ozone occurs naturally in the Earth’s upper atmosphere 6 to 30 miles above the Earth’s surface where it forms a protective layer that shields us from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. This beneficial ozone is gradually being destroyed by man-made chemicals. An area where the protective ozone layer has been significantly depleted for example, over the North or South pole’s sometimes called the ozone hole.
BAD OZONE
In the Earth’s lower atmosphere, near ground level, ozone is formed when pollutants emitted by cars, power plants, industrial boilers, refineries, chemical plants, and other sources react chemically in the presence of sunlight. Ozone at ground level is a harmful air pollutant.
