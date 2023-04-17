CAPE VINCENT — A fire destroyed a house at 34948 McKeever Road shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.
When fire officials arrived on scene, Cape Vincent Fire Chief Bill Gould said they found the east end of the house to be fully involved.
The house is thought to be a total loss.
According to Jefferson County property records, the building is owned by Casey G. Haughton and Aimee M. Compo, both of the same McKeever Road address.
One occupant of the house was able to escape, and there are no injuries to report, Chief Gould said.
Two adults and three kids were displaced.
McKeever Road was shut down while officials cleared the scene.
A boil-water advisory has been put in place because of a water main break, Chief Gould said.
“There’s municipal water over on County Route 9 and that’s where we were filling trucks,” he said. “Something let loose.”
The boil-water advisory is for water district five, Town Supervisor Marty Mason said.
The advisory is on until further notice.
Cape Vincent Fire had mutual aid from Clayton, Three Mile Bay, Chaumont, Brownville and Alexandria Bay fire departments, and Cape Vincent Ambulance.
The cause was not immediately available.
