Some New York college students can receive free tuition, thanks to the New York State Excelsior Scholarship program, which fills the gap between tuition and federal and state financial aid.
The scholarship, provided by the Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC), New York’s higher education student financial aid agency, makes it possible for students whose families make less than $125,000 annually to receive a full scholarship to SUNY and CUNY schools.
New York Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul recently announced the opening of the Spring 2023 application process, which closes on Feb. 9, 2023.
HESC processes more than a half-million grant, scholarship and loan forgiveness applications each year and awards nearly $1 billion in financial aid to more than 330,000 students.
Applications for the Excelsior program are available for first-time students entering college in the Spring 2023 semester and current SUNY or CUNY students who have never received the Excelsior Scholarship.
The students must complete 30 credits per year toward their degree and have a household federal adjusted gross income of $125,000 or less.
They must be on track to graduate with an associate’s degree in two years or a bachelor’s degree in four years, though there are some exceptions to this requirement.
How to apply
The Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the Spring 2023 semester should be filled out online.
Students eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship under the Sen. José Peralta New York State DREAM Act may also apply also apply online.
“Since its inception, the Excelsior Scholarship has enabled tens of thousands of students from low and middle-income families the chance to pursue a quality education tuition-free,” Hochul said. “By easing the financial burden associated with the cost of attending college, students and their families can focus on their education, providing New York’s students every possible opportunity to climb the ladder of success.”
For the 2022-2023 academic year, the national average price of tuition and fees came to $39,400 at private colleges, $10,940 at public colleges (in-state residents), and $28,240 at public colleges (out-of-state residents), according to a recent College Board report.
Other options to help pay for college are listed on the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation website.
“The cost to attend college is often a barrier for students from low- and middle-income families who wish to experience the benefits that come from earning a postsecondary degree or credential,” said Dr. Guillermo Linares, president of the New York State HESC. “The Excelsior Scholarship offers the opportunity for students who, without financial support, could not readily afford to pursue a college degree.”
