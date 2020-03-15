LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Public Health Department has canceled the Tuesday immunization clinic.
The weekly clinic, normally held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for both child and adult immunizations at the Public Health offices, will not be held as a precaution to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 according to department Director Ashley Waite.
For questions or more information call 315-376-5453.
Lewis County General Healthcare System also announced via news released that adult day care will be closed from March 16 to March 20.
Day care staff, however, is requested to still report for work.
