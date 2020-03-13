WATERTOWN — Given the most recent guidance from New York state and the CDC regarding COVID-19, the Tug Hill Commission has canceled the annual Tug Hill Local Government Conference scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at Jefferson Community College. Registered attendees, exhibitors and speakers should have already received email messages from commission staff with detailed information.
The commission is working with speakers to offer some of the scheduled sessions via webinar. While not ideal, many attendees depend on the conference to meet annual training requirements. This year’s schedule was exceptional covering many hot topics, and the commission wants local officials to have this information in hand sooner rather than later. Registered attendees should watch for an email with more information over the next week, or check the commission’s website, www.tughill.org, or Facebook page.
Call (315) 785-2380 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.