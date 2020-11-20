PHILADELPHIA — Indian River Middle School students will go fully remote for classes Monday and Tuesday after a student there tested positive for COVID-19.
A message to the school community posted Friday on the district’s website said the positive test “has potentially significant implications for the number of students and staff who will need to quarantine for a prolonged period of time.”
The district said the decision to pivot to remote instruction was made out of an abundance of caution for the district’s students, their families, faculty, and staff of the middle school.
The district also reported Friday that a district staff member has tested positive for coronavirus and that a parent of a student at Indian River Intermediate School informed the district that their child had tested positive for the virus.
The district did not announced any changes in instruction for the intermediate school. After Tuesday, the district will be on planned Thanksgiving break until Nov. 30.
