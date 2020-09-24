PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River Central School District on Thursday announced in a letter to parents that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member, according to the letter, works at the district’s intermediate school. As of Thursday afternoon, the positive case was not reflected on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker.
Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier said in the letter that the district is working with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is performing contact tracing as pursuant to their protocols.
The district said it’s attempting to be “completely transparent” in the matter, but is faced with the “competing privacy rights of our students and staff.”
The district is not permitted to release any additional information, according to the letter.
