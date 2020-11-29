PHILADELPHIA — A positive case of COVID-19 among Indian River Central School District’s staff has resulted in intermediate school students to shift to remote learning.
In a letter to the district community Sunday night, Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier said notification of the positive test was given too late, resulting in the inability to perform contact tracing.
As a result, the intermediate school — grades four and five — will learn remotely Monday and Tuesday.
The school district said it cannot release any further information about the staff member, and that they are working with the Jefferson County Public Health Service for contact tracing efforts.
