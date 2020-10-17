EVANS MILLS — The Indian River Central School District was notified Friday that a student at the Evans Mills Primary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, this is the school district’s second positive COVID-19 case, but the first student in the district to test positive. The first positive cases in the district, according to the tracker, was reported in a teacher or staff member at Indian River Intermediate School. The tracker shows that case was reported more than 14 days ago.
The student had not been present at school for more than 21 days and had very limited exposure to other students or staff on the last day of attendance, a letter to the Indian River community stated.
The district is working with Jefferson County Public Health Service officials on contact tracing, which helps identify anyone who was in contact with someone while that person was COVID-19 positive. Those who are found to be in close contact with someone who is positive will be notified by the health service.
“Again, there appears to be little or no impact on members of our school community,” the letter reads. “Contact tracing slows the spread of COVID-19 and helps protect you, your family and our community.”
If you are contacted by the health service, the letter reads, “please follow their recommendations.”
