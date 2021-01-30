PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River Central School District has gained the necessary approval for a vaccination site in the district, which is planned for the cafeteria of the high school. The hurdle to cross now is getting vaccines as the area already struggles to balance demand and supply.
While the district’s medical director has submitted a request for vaccines, Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Dobmeier said they just don’t know yet whether the request will be granted. Clarity as to whether the district will receive vaccines should come next week, she said.
If the request is granted, the high school’s cafeteria will be used as the sole vaccination site, with all nursing staff working to staff the site and administer vaccines on a priority basis to school staff.
The Indian River Central School District has also begun testing symptomatic students and staff across testing labs in each of the district’s schools, the purpose of which is to test those that develop symptoms while at school.
The goal of this testing, according to Mrs. Dobmeier as she addressed the district’s Board of Education Thursday evening, is to keep everybody safe and have this be another effective strategy to keep everybody healthy and safe in school.
“We’re very excited to have those two strategies to help us continue to wage war and fight this pandemic,” she said of the testing and vaccination site.
Mrs. Dobmeier said testing has been going well so far and while slow at first, should pick up as the district’s hybrid education model resumes next week after a period of remote instruction.
Responding to a question from a district parent regarding the reporting out of numbers of positives and negatives, she said the district can certainly do that in terms of reporting in general data points what the results are of the district’s approved labs in terms of testing for students as well as staff members.
“We had to revamp the process so that the nurses would actually have a clear cut individualized consent form for each of our students, as well as our staff members,” Mrs. Dobmeier said. “We had to go back through the process and make sure that what we had as an end result was a consent form that the medical staff really recognized. And again with the students, despite having the consent to test, their parents will always be called in advance of when the test is going to be administered at school.”
Mrs. Dobmeier said there has been a good number of parents that have consented to their children being tested.
In terms of daily health screenings, Mrs. Dobmeier said the district has revisited the processes of all the buildings and was pleased to report that they’re being reset, with each building learning from the others in order to streamline the process.
“Every school has revisited the time frame and the steps in the process for the health screening to ensure that it’s going to be happening in a very systemic timely manner when we reopen on Monday,” she said.
Mrs. Dobmeier also shared that the list of quarantined students and staff has dwindled, with very few on quarantine or isolation as of Thursday evening.
