RAY BROOK — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institute at Ray Brook has tested positive for COVID-19, and the number of infected staff at the facility has grown to seven, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Friday.
Earlier this month, the BOP issued a nationwide shelter-in-place order for inmates in its facilities, keeping them mostly in their cells during the virus. But James Weldon, the president of AFGE CPL33, Local 3882 — the union representing corrections officers at FCI Ray Brook — said at the time this order was “a day late and a dollar short.”
Andrew Hastings, a corrections officer at FCI Ray Brook, has been at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Plattsburgh, since April 1. His sister-in-law Lisa Jimenez started a GoFundMe fundraising web page titled “Federal CO, Andrew Hastings’ Battle with COVID-19,” which has raised $23,720 of its $5,000 goal by Friday. In the last update post to that page on April 9, Jimenez said Andrew is “stable” but still on a ventilator.
His wife Justine, Jimenez’s sister, has a high fever, and several of their children have fevers and coughs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.