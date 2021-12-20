NEW YORK — State inspectors and $65 million in state resources will help New York’s 62 counties enforce a mask or COVID vaccination requirement in businesses after the state’s coronavirus infections shattered records for the third consecutive day.
A number of county leaders requested Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul help them enforce her mandate requiring all staff and patrons ages 2 and older show proof of vaccination or wear face masks to enter a New York business.
Most counties will be eligible to receive up to $1 million to assist with expenses incurred by local health departments for staffing, venue-specific vaccine, booster or testing sites; personnel costs associated with face mask, test and vaccine or booster distribution; and personnel costs associated with mask enforcement and public awareness campaigns about the protocol.
“They will be able to use this for creative ways for enforcement,” Gov. Hochul said Monday during a COVID-19 briefing in her Manhattan office.
County officials can use the state resources to purchase thousands of masks and distribute them to stores, restaurants and establishments, to create an online or telephone portal for residents to issue complaints about businesses not complying with the order, making signs for businesses to help enforce the requirement and more.
Larger eligible counties can receive up to $2 million of assistance.
“We want to make sure we pick up the costs of this,” Hochul said. “I appreciate all their cooperation and I want them to know we’ll be letting them know how they can get this money as soon as possible.”
The funds will be provided as a reimbursement through an application to the state Health Department. The most recent mask-or-vaccine mandate was announced Dec. 10 and expires Jan. 15.
The governor will reassess the expiration deadline and the state’s corresponding COVID-19 infection rate as it gets closer.
Monday’s funding announcement comes after dozens of counties and localities — especially in upstate areas or communities led by Republican officials — have publicly announced they will not enforce the order.
Hochul also said state inspectors will randomly visit areas and businesses to check the mandate is enforced.
“They will be targeted where the leaders have said they will not enforce,” Hochul said.
Any business found not complying with the order can be fined up to $1,000 per violation.
The state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will distribute 6 million masks to counties across the state to be delivered to businesses in each locality to help enforce the mandate.
Only counties that participate in enforcing the statewide mask-or-vax mandate are eligible to apply for the additional assistance, according to the governor’s office.
A separate $65 million made available to counties in September for assistance to distribute COVID booster shots remain available.
State Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett was not present at Monday’s briefing after a positive rapid test showed she could be infected with COVID-19.
She immediately left the office, but is waiting on the results of a PCR nasal swab to confirm the breakthrough infection.
At least 23,391 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, or 9.04%.
The state reports 7.40% positivity over a seven-day average — up from an average of 6.29% Friday, when the state’s daily infection rate was 7.53%.
As part of a statewide plan to combat rising infections, officials will acquire 10 million at-home test kits, including 2 million for school districts for when students return from holiday break in January.
“We’ll be sending a lot of testing kits to schools, and here’s why: We are keeping our schools open,” Hochul said. “...There’s no reason why our children can’t stay in school.”
The governor is staunchly against additional school or business closures due to coronavirus outbreaks.
“We are avoiding a government shutdown because we have the tools available to all of us ... we’re going to keep fighting back,” she said. “We’re not going to surrender to pandemic fatigue. We will get through this. We are new Yorkers. We’re resilient. We can get through this holiday season.”
The state will send 1 million at-home COVID tests to county emergency managers and enough to stock each state-run mass vaccination site with tests to help ease the winter surge.
“We need them to help make sure that there are tests available to anyone who needs it,” Director of State Operations Kathryn Garcia said. “We will continue beating the drum that we want you to be able to take personal responsibility and protect your loved ones by knowing whether or not you are positive with COVID and to stop transmission.”
Garcia sent a letter to federal officials Monday calling on President Joe Biden and the federal government to invoke the Defense Production Act to get manufacturers to produce more over-the-counter COVID tests.
The state will launch seven new testing sites in Steuben, Cayuga, Orleans, Lewis, Otsego and Nassau counties and two in New York City as part of its plan to combat the winter surge.
New virus cases have increased fourfold in the last week, Hochul said, from about 6,000 new infections last Sunday to roughly 23,000 on Monday as the quickly spreading omicron variant becomes the dominant COVID strain in the U.S.
New York’s virus hospitalizations increased 140 patients overnight to 4,020 people Monday.
“The trend is starting to head upward, but because this omicron variant is not resulting in such severe cases, we may not hit those peaks again, but we’re preparing for the worst,” Hochul said. “We’re still two-thirds under what we were last year in December 2020.
“This is not March of 2020. It is not even December of 2020. We don’t even make those comparisons because they’re not comparable to what we went through when we did not have vaccinations and boosters and the knowledge we have now.”
The state will establish an online testing portal for New Yorkers to order at-home PCR COVID-19 tests to be mailed overnight.
A person gives themselves the swab and places it in the state’s prepaid envelope. Results will be returned within 48 hours.
The governor urged all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, or get their booster doses, against COVID-19 if they have not already.
The state will open 40 new vaccination and booster pop-up sites in counties with lower inoculation rates.
Hochul spent Monday morning touring vaccination sites and thanking health workers in Wyoming, Wayne, Tioga and Broome counties and encouraged New Yorkers in rural communities to get vaccinated against COVID.
The governor stressed the importance of each person getting vaccinated or their booster dose against the virus, to get regularly tested for COVID or to stay home if not feeling well.
Sixty New Yorkers died from COVID complications Sunday.
The state Health Department sent texts to 3.4 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated against the virus to get their booster doses, in addition to 3.4 million robocalls.
