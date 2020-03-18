WATERTOWN — The interior portion of the Salmon Run Mall will close effective 8 p.m. Thursday, the mall’s owner announced Wednesday.
Pyramid Management Group is enacting similar closings at each of its 11 malls across the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company did not indicate when it thinks the malls’ interior portions will re-open.
“We are in unprecedented times and understand the direction from New York State is the result of the presence of the Coronavirus in the communities we serve,” said Stephen Congel, chief executive officer of Pyramid said in a statement. “We respect the decision to further enhance community mitigation and reduce density for the greater good of our community, tenants, guests and employees.”
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order Wednesday that all interior portions in all shopping centers in the state be closed. Destiny USA in Syracuse is among other Pyramid properties that will close its interior portions.
Some tenants at the Salmon Mall Run, such as Best Buy, Burlington Coat Factory, Dick’s Sporting Goods and J.C. Penney, have dedicated exterior entrances and have the capability of remaining open. However, Penney’s has already announced it is closing all of its stores until at least April 2.
