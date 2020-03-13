WATERTOWN — Most Jefferson Community College students will not return to campus for classes following spring break, which will now start Thursday, two days earlier than previously scheduled.
After the break, classes are set to resume March 30, though most on-campus face-to-face instruction will be suspended and the school will be making use of distance learning, with more details forthcoming, according to a release from the college.
The Business Symposium and Leadership Day scheduled for Wednesday and the Women…Value Added presentation by MG Diana Holland scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled. Additional cancellations will be posted on the college’s website.
At this time, according to the release, the college will remain open and all faculty and staff will report as usual, though college offices will be closed to the public Friday for a previously planned Professional Development Day, with no classes scheduled for Friday.
As the college begins to implement protocols in support of reducing population density as directed by SUNY and state officials, college administration has shifted the focus of the Professional Development Day from the original agenda to a day that will be spent planning for the remainder of the semester. Updates will be communicated to students, faculty and staff via email, the MyJCC portal, and on the college’s website.
While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County at this time, it is an evolving issue, and, according to the release, the college will keep constituents up-to-date as it puts appropriate protocols in place to minimize potential risks to students, faculty and staff.
JCC will continue to closely monitor and evaluate information and guidance provided by SUNY, along with state and federal agencies, in order to inform decisions and a college-wide task force is in place to address the challenges and ensure that JCC continues to fulfill the educational needs of its students.
