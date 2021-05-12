WATERTOWN — Just about one quarter of north country adults are hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new study from a partnership between Jefferson Community College and Syracuse University. While there tends to be a prevailing mindset that the COVID vaccine hesitancy is a political issue, what was found in the study suggests other, stronger correlations.
In April, a total of 875 people were surveyed from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties with two goals in mind: to better understand the attitudes and practices of north country residents related to the pandemic and vaccine; and to learn more about the factors that are associated with hesitancy to get the vaccine. The survey shows that questions about the safety, effectiveness and necessity of the vaccine were the greatest predictors of vaccine hesitancy — not political ideology.
The study suggests that a minority of adults in the region are opposed to the public health measures that have been implemented over the past year and hesitant about the vaccination process. These people tend to view COVID-19 as less severe and government responses to COVID-19 as over the top. Twenty-four percent of north country adults are COVID vaccine hesitant, with 17% indicating that they do not plan to get vaccinated and 7% saying that they are unsure at this time whether or not they will get vaccinated.
“It’s something that we conceived of back in January and February, but didn’t really operationalize it until about March,” said Joel F. LaLone, professor and research director of JCC’s Center for Community Studies, about the study. “We knew, as with any vaccine, there certainly is the potential for hesitancy amongst certain subgroups. This is one of the reasons we’re rolling it out sooner because we feel it is so timely, potentially having the ability to influence and impact decisions that are made.”
Mr. LaLone partnered with Dr. David A. Larsen of the Public Health Department in the Falk School of Sport and the Human Dynamic at Syracuse University for this study. A series of statements were provided to participants, and for each they were asked their level of agreement or disagreement. All statements involved common points of view related to the pandemic, changes in communities and society over the past year, and COVID vaccines currently being distributed. Summarized results for all 22 statements may be found at https://bit.ly/2Soyu4f. A series of statistical models were created using varying underlying assumptions to attempt to identify which survey items are most strongly associated with vaccine hesitancy among adults.
For more than 30 years, Mr. LaLone, a Syracuse graduate, has taught mathematics at JCC and has served as research coordinator and director of the Center for Community Studies for the past 15 years, overseeing the applied hands-on learning research activities of more than 400 students. Dr. Larsen, an epidemiologist, has been doing this type of research long before COVID, previously researching infectious disease in Sub-Saharan Africa.
According to their study, someone who voted for former President Donald J. Trump in November 2020 is more likely to be vaccine hesitant than someone who voted for President Joseph R. Biden — in the north country, they’re about five times more likely to be hesitant, with 34% of the Trump voters stating they were hesitant compared to 6% of the Biden voters. Results show that registered Republicans are about three times more likely in the north country to be vaccine hesitant than registered Democrats, Mr. LaLone said.
“The majority of Republicans, the majority of Trump supporters, they’re already vaccinated,” Dr. Larsen said. “There’s something going on with these people that they’re a little bit more hesitant and my guess is that it’s more related to the news sources that they use, as opposed to the political party, because what we found was they have lower perceived severity — they view the coronavirus as less serious or less concerning. There’s also a low perceived susceptibility; they don’t consider themselves at risk.”
Dr. Larsen said he believes the data obtained through this survey and the observed hesitancy will likely resonate with other rural counties in New York. He stated that, in fact, it is normal to be vaccinated and be Republican, so those who are making decisions based on political identity would become vaccinated if they base it off of that.
Dr. Larsen gave a prediction that over the next six months, the virus will largely go away over the summer due to seasonality and vaccine coverage, and then fall will hit and we’ll start to see coronavirus cases involving hospitalizations and deaths in higher numbers — all among unvaccinated people. While some people worry about the long-term consequences of the vaccine, he said he would point them instead to long-term consequences of the virus.
The five pillars, or messages, that Mr. LaLone and Dr. Larsen hope come out of this study are the following: The vaccine is safe; the vaccine is effective; the vaccine is necessary; the vaccine is normal — meaning becoming vaccinated is a social norm; and the vaccine is free.
Of the three counties, Lewis County was the most vaccine hesitant. Overall, it was 23% of the adults that were spoken to in the three counties combined that were hesitant, all weighted for gender, age, education, modality, military affiliation and county population density.
Jefferson County came in with 18% of participants being hesitant, St. Lawrence County had 25% hesitancy, and Lewis County saw 38% of participants hesitant to receive a vaccine. Amongst the people who think that coronavirus is not a major problem, 61% of them said they were not getting vaccinated, whereas amongst the people who say it is a major problem, whether it’s behind us or the worst is yet to come, it was around 18%.
“Never did I think that 35 years later I’d be back on the other side of the desk working as a visiting scholar down there [in Syracuse], and I would anticipate that this is the first of a continuation of collaboration between Syracuse University and the Center for Community Studies,” said Mr. LaLone. “We just feel very fortunate that our college, local sponsors, the community, and the media support us in the platform of what we’re trying to do. The four groups that we always aspire to benefit are our faculty, students, the community, and the college at large.”
While New York State’s indicators as a whole, including hospitalizations, numbers of daily positive cases, and infection rate are pointing in a positive direction, Jefferson County’s experience lately is the reverse of that. Jefferson County’s numbers of overall positives, hospitalizations, and infection rate are down compared to the first quarter of 2021, but it began seeing an increase in positive cases beginning in April, and the declining infection rate began to increase. From April 27, when it had fallen to a 14-day average infection rate of 1.9%, it has increased to and remained at 3.4% for the past few days.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised Jefferson County’s Level of Community Transmission to high on May 3 because it began to exceed 100 cases per 100,000 population over a seven-day period. To date, it remains at the high level.
“We all need to be at an infection rate consistently below 1.2% to have this pandemic end, so we have quite a bit of work to do together to get there,” said Stephen A. Jennings, public health planner for the Jefferson County Public Health Service. “The easiest and best thing we all can do is to get vaccinated.”
Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators Scott A. Gray believes vaccine hesitancy, along with a generally apathetic attitude toward going out and receiving a vaccine, could be to blame for Jefferson’s higher rate of COVID infections as opposed to Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The county is also noticing a higher amount of young people have been contracting the virus as of late.
“We are hovering around 85 to 90% of all of our cases as of late being 50 and younger,” Mr. Gray said. “About 75 to 80% of the ones that we’re getting are actually 40 and younger. That is exactly where we are deficient in terms of vaccinating people, and I wouldn’t necessarily call it efficiency, it was just they are more late-breaking in terms of eligibility, so it’s where we’re playing catch up.”
Of the 235 positive cases in May 2021 to date in Jefferson County, 89% of these cases are age 50 and younger, and approximately 45% have been individuals ages 20 to 39. Now that everyone is eligible, Mr. Gray said the county is hoping for a turnaround.
Once the number is over 50% of all eligible people vaccinated, the hope is to see a plateau of numbers, even a decrease. To further this mission both in Jefferson County and beyond, Public Health departments are consistently doing outreach and working to educate the public.
All children eligible for a vaccine are highly encouraged to become vaccinated, Mr. Jennings said, as this will have a significant impact in reducing their own and continued community-wide risk of disease transmission. New York state has not yet authorized Public Health departments to administer Pfizer to 12- to 15-year-olds, despite federal approval, Mr. Jennings said, but state approval is expected soon.
“We’re going to be moving around the county, we’re mobile, we’re aggressive still,” Mr. Gray said. “Once that pool opens up, we’ll be able to run more aggressive campaigns for that age group.”
Those wishing to find a nearby vaccination clinic or learn more about the county’s COVID response may visit https://co.jefferson.ny.us/departments/PublicHealth/COVID-19Vaccine-C19VAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.