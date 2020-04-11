WATERTOWN — Due to public gathering restrictions resulting from the current COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson Community College has changed how the spring commencement ceremony will be planned.
The college has decided to hold a virtual spring commencement ceremony on the college’s website on May 15 for all to view from the safety of their homes. The streamed ceremony will include many of the components of a traditional ceremony, including formal remarks, honor distinctions and musical performances, and personalized digital slides honoring each participating graduate.
President Ty A. Stone informed eligible graduates of the change in an email Friday.
“Commencement is the highlight of each academic year for me, and I certainly understand your disappointment that we cannot hold a traditional ceremony,” she wrote. “Please remember, however, the true achievement is the completion of your college degree. We will do everything possible to make our virtual ceremony a special celebration of your accomplishments.”
The college plans to hold a luncheon on campus at a later date, when public health guidelines allow, to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates.
